Thomas Hansbrough of Elk Run Road in Catlett says he rushed across the road on Jan. 7 when he first heard, then saw trees being cleared from a small parcel containing the graves of his family members. “I told them to ‘stop, this is a family cemetery,’ ” Hansbrough said. “They stopped, then started back up after the sheriff’s deputy said there was nothing he could do.”
The approximately half acre of land is within a larger parcel of cleared land that was sold in 2017 to John H. Davis, a civil engineer in Haymarket. Davis said he plans to build a home on the open land near the cemetery.
Logs from the trees taken down were stacked next to the graveyard, which is overgrown with briars. Hansbrough pointed to a headstone marking a grave during a visit to the site on Jan. 17. Any writing that had once been on it had been worn off. “I’m trying to get ground penetration to determine where there are bodies. A lot of the headstones are gone,” Hansbrough said.
Hansbrough said there are more than 60 graves there, based on research in the book “Brent Town & Elk Run Valley History” written by Joan Peters. In addition, cemetery information on file with Fauquier County states that “all stones have been removed” but refers to more than 60 graves believed to be there.
The information comes from a report filed in 2011 by Larry and Lorene Payne of the Fauquier Family Cemetery Foundation. The bodies of Hansbrough’s ancestors are buried there along with members of the Kerr and Shumate families, early Fauquier settlers. There was no sign identifying the site as a cemetery nor a fence around it. Since it’s a family cemetery, it’s not maintained with public funds or staff. Hansbrough said he tried to maintain the cemetery grounds, but at 71 years of age, he no longer can do so.
He said he has been in touch with the Black Horse Confederate States of America heritage group to get help with the future maintenance of the cemetery. He’s also looking at setting up a corporation to handle the cemetery’s upkeep. “There are a lot of families involved with this. I can’t carry the full burden,” Hansbrough said.
But first, he wants Davis to survey the site and erect a fence around it. Hansbrough notes that the county government’s GIS mapping information lists the location of the cemetery and that Davis should have been aware of it.
Davis said when contacted, “My intent was not to disturb it. I’m as respectful of those graveyards as anybody. My understanding is that family members must have the ability to access and maintain the graveyard. I couldn’t see any evidence of markers. It looked like an abandoned cemetery site.”
Davis said he was informed by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that the trees taken down were an “invasive species. I debated about what to do and decided to go ahead” with the removal. Davis said he gave his phone number to the work crew dispatched to take down the trees but hasn’t heard from Hansbrough, who said he’s talking to a lawyer about what occurred. “There’s no reason for him to assume an adversarial position. There was no evil intent,” Davis said. “I would certainly work with him to delineate the area. It needs to be cleaned up. I hope he sees this as an opportunity to do that. That’s what I envision – that it will be a well-kept up cemetery. My understanding is that that is the responsibility of the family members. I will do what I can do to accommodate him. I would be more than happy to meet him. This is in everybody’s best interest.”
Sharon McCamy of Sumerduck said her ancestors include a Shumate and so she has a connection to the cemetery too. McCamy called it “one of the earliest cemeteries in the settlement of the county.”
She came to the Fauquier County Planning Commission on Jan. 16 along with Hansbrough and William Peters, who researched the cemetery, to express their concerns about what occurred. McCamy wants to see Fauquier County adopt zoning code language like that adopted in Stafford County. Stafford requires that the boundary of a cemetery be on a site development plan, subdivision plan and subdivision plat. Pedestrian access to the cemetery has to be maintained and a 35 foot buffer created around it. Temporary fencing must be put up before any construction or grading and then replaced with permanent fencing between 3 and 4 feet high. A cemetery sign is also required.
The cemetery and buffer are to be maintained by either the owner of the cemetery property, a homeowners’ association, or a trust or foundation. McCamy said, “I think it is important to honor and acknowledge the past – and it is, from my perspective, the right thing to do to treat family burial grounds with respect.”
(1) comment
Mr. Davis, haven't you seen the movie Poltergeist?
"They only moved the headstones!!!"
