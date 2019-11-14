The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office’s Unmanned Aerial System was put to work tracking down suspects in two investigations this week – a manhunt in Midland Tuesday, Oct. 5 after two people were shot in the Walmart parking lot, and the execution of a search warrant Friday, Oct. 8 at a Remington home.
In an interview Friday, Sheriff Bob Mosier and staff members displayed an example of what operators see when the UAS is in the air. While UAS experts can set the equipment to see what looks like a Google map aerial image, another view is a black and white image that shows “warm” objects – like people or animals – in bright white. Someone walking or running is clearly visible. Depending on how thick the foliage, the person might be seen under trees or bushes.
In video of the Remington operation, a suspect could be clearly seen jumping out a rear window of the house and running away while police were working to secure the perimeter of the home.
The UAS was able to follow the fleeing suspect as he fought through a tree line and came out the other side.
The footage looks like it could have been taken from a 20-year-old video game but provides important information in real time about the location of a suspect who might have otherwise gotten away.
Lt. Sean Healy said that the UAS is often used to locate missing persons, but was invaluable during several recent criminal investigations, including the Walmart shooting and the drug arrests in Remington.
The UAS has been used 35 times in the last 18 months.
