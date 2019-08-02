Northbound lanes on U.S. 15/29 in New Baltimore are open, as construction for the main phase of the "cut the hills" project finished up today. The lanes have been closed and detours have been in effect since July 8.
Work is continuing until Sept. 30 and VDOT reports that drivers should expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks, including a final layer of asphalt, lane markings, rumble strips and seeding of ground next to the road.
The project regraded the northbound lanes and removed two hills that have contributed to crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line.
The work required closing the northbound lanes of U.S. 15/29 for three and a half weeks from just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the U.S. 29 intersection with Va. 215 (Vint Hill Road), a distance of about one-half mile.
Northbound traffic was detoured to U.S. 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall. Truck traffic was directed to use that northerly route. Local traffic used alternatives such as Beverley’s Mill Road (VA 600) to VA 55 and Broad Run Church Road to Vint Hill Road, contributing to heavier than usual volume and backups.
The closure didn’t affect southbound traffic except for brief stoppages when underground blasting was occurring. Drivers were also able to turn onto and from Vint Hill Road during the closure. Access to private entrances, including Battlefield Baptist Church, was maintained.
Chemung Contracting Corp., of Mitchells, Virginia, is constructing the improvements under a $3,544,568.45 design-build contract.
“The execution of this project required close partnering between the VDOT project team and Chemung’s team,” Culpeper District Engineer John Lynch said. “Chemung’s dedicated staff was critical to the project’s success, from engineering through construction. They worked long hours and solved challenges as they arose, always attentive to completing the work on time and with excellence. We’re grateful for the support of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and State Police troopers, who patrolled the roads and directed traffic to keep everyone safe.
“We also appreciate the understanding and patience of the entire community – the residents, the nearby businesses and the motorists who use Route 29 every day – who were inconvenienced during the closure,” Lynch added. “And we thank the community members who volunteered their time to serve on the Route 29-New Baltimore Advisory Panel. They spent many hours during the past year working with VDOT to develop the project and were invaluable in communicating information about the project to their neighbors.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that the U.S. 29 northbound approach to the Vint Hill Road intersection ranks as the number one safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper district with the highest potential for safety improvement. In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.
