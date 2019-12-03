The left lanes of U.S. 29 in Opal north and southbound will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 6, for paving operations. The work is part of a project to modify the median breaks and extend turn lanes just north of Va. 678 (Opal Road) in Fauquier County. The work will improve access for businesses along Opal Road, according to VDOT.
During the paving work one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction, but motorists should slow down and follow signs and lane restrictions as they approach the work zone.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
