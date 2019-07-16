The intersection of Vint Hill Road and Broad Run Church Road continues to be a congested area as drivers use it as a pass-through alternative while northbound U.S. 29 traffic can’t go any further than Riley Road due to the Cut the Hills project.
A contractor is leveling two hills and improving the road grade in an area south of the intersection of U.S. 29 and Vint Hill Road (Va. 215). Traffic has been diverted since July 8. The stoppage will continue until Aug. 2 unless the contractor completes the work sooner.
U.S. 17 is the recommended alternative route for eastbound traffic. U.S. 29 southbound remains open through the work zone, except for temporary stoppage of traffic when blasting occurs. The U.S. 29/Vint Hill Road intersection remains open.
“The high volume of traffic [at the Vint Hill-Broad Run Church intersection] includes motorists traveling through Fauquier County, combined with local traffic taking the detour route using Riley Road to Broad Run Church Road,” said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
“Local traffic in this immediate area is encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid this congested intersection. We continue to encourage all others to use Route 17 to Interstate 66,” Hartman said.
He added that there were some issues with the traffic signal timing at the Beverleys Mill/Broad Run Church road intersection with U.S. 29. Deputies moved in at one point to direct traffic and VDOT looked at the light’s timing.
The Virginia Department of Transportation had spread the word about truck restrictions on local roads during the approximately three weeks of the northbound stoppage, but some drivers apparently didn’t get the word.
“Truck traffic became an issue during the first week, mostly due to signage and use of GPS,” Hartman said. “VDOT reached out to GPS providers prior to the start of this project, in an effort to show the restricted truck routes and attempted to do so again during the first week of the project. VDOT has also communicated with various trucking organizations and associations to emphasize the restricted routes.”
Hartman said that more signs have been installed to better delineate the restricted roadways; enforcement to stop violators has been stepped up.
“The sheriff’s office will continue to monitor and adjust enforcement efforts and keep the citizens informed of any developments as we move into this second week. Motorists can continue to expect traffic congestion and delays averaging 30 minutes in the detour area of Broad Run Church Road,” he said.
Chemung Contracting Corp., of Mitchells, Virginia, is constructing the improvements under a $4.6 million design-build contract. The project in its entirety is expected to the completed by Sept. 30.
Fauquier County Supervisor Holder Trumbo, who represents the Scott District where the roadwork is being done, said during last Thursday’s supervisors meeting, “I appreciate the patience of drivers and I especially appreciate the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office. Please be patient, it’ll all end soon.”
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
