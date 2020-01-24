Legislation designed to calm traffic on U.S. 17 between Warrenton and Marshall passed a hurdle Thursday, when bills to increase speeding fines by $15 and to install electronic speed signs were approved by the Senate Transportation Committee of the Virginia General Assembly.
The bills were introduced by Sen. Jill Vogel, R-27th, who noted the bills must still pass the full Senate and the House of Delegates.
The electronic speed sign bill was approved unanimously. The bill to increase the speeding fine was approved 12 to 3.
A vote by the full Senate on the two bills is expected next week. Feb. 11 is the likely crossover day when bills approved by the Senate go to the House and vice versa.
Many who live or regularly travel the U.S. 17 corridor have been pressing for years to make the road safer. They’ve cited increasing truck traffic, drivers of vehicles of all types exceeding the speed limit, the presence of school buses and farm vehicles on the road and narrow road shoulders that make pulling off to the side difficult.
Scott Filling, who lives south of Marshall on Belvoir Road, three other citizens, Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo, and Capt. Ray Prudhum, patrol division commander of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, spoke in favor of the legislation on Thursday.
Vogel noted the speed signs were “so desperately wanted by the coalition” of supporters for traffic calming. The signs should make drivers aware of their speed and the higher fine should serve as a deterrent, she said.
Vogel said the Virginia Department of Transportation will undertake a study to determine if additional pullover areas on the stretch of U.S. 17 can be created.
“We’ve gotten 100 percent of what we asked for so far,” Vogel said. Her colleagues in the full Senate could have additional questions.
“I don’t foresee this not getting out of the Senate,” Vogel said. “We have to start over from scratch in the House,” where a vote in the House Transportation Committee on Jan. 16 struck from the docket a speeding fine increase bill introduced by Del. Michael Webert, R-18th.
Both Vogel and Filling said they believed the testimony from advocates for traffic calming was compelling.
“Jocelyn Alexander spoke on behalf of the multiple people who have either died or were seriously injured” over the years from accidents along the U.S. 17 corridor from Warrenton and Marshall, said Filling.
Sophia Mellos-Tanner spoke about the death of her father in 2017 in a road accident. “The committee gave her a little more time. She talked about how the accident impacted her family. That had an impact,” Filling said of Mellos-Tanner.
She told the committee, “My father, John Mellos, died as the result of a horrific accident that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road. As he attempted to cross U.S. 17 from Old Tavern Road, his car was T-boned by a car speeding down U.S. 17. My father's car rolled over and over. He was conscious when he was air-lifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital Trauma Center. He suffered horrific injuries and was treated in the trauma intensive care unit for a week before he passed away on March 30, 2017, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
“We live on Enon Church Road, which is at the corner of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road. Every time I, my husband, or one of our three young adult children, or any of the other families that live on Enon Church Road drive anywhere, we must either make that treacherous crossing of U.S. 17, or merge into traffic racing down U.S. 17. Tractor trailers and other large trucks constitute much of that traffic. We are all fearful when we approach U.S. 17.”
Filling said he emailed to committee members the data he has gathered and spoke about that when it was his turn to speak.
“I feel we covered all the bases,” Filling said. "I feel very proud to have helped my community bring greater safety to Route 17, and the children who ride the school buses, the equestrians, slow moving horse and livestock trailers, farmers, locals, tourists and the millions of commuters and commercial tractor trailer drivers. It took much longer than I had expected to reach such a sensible cost affective solution, and I have many people to thank who provided tremendous support over the years such as Joceyln Alexander and Leon Bushara to name just a few. Senaotor Jill Vogel worked very hard to help make this happen with the support of the Fauquier Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Bob Mosier and his deputies."
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(1) comment
A $15 increase in the fine for speeding on US 17? That's all? That's not going to be a deterrent, in my opinion. Make it $50 or, even better, $100 and you might get people's' attention. If we can add $200 for speeding through some 15 mph neighborhoods, we can increase this fine by a lot more than $15. I'd be surprised if $15 has any impact at all.
