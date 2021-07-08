U.S. 29 Business bridge at Remington could be closed for 'at least a week' after crash

After a vehicle crashed into the U.S. 29 Business (Remington Road) bridge over the Rappahannock River in Remington on Wednesday, the bridge will be closed "for at least a week" for repairs, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
U.S. 29 Business south of the town of Remington will be closed until the bridge is repaired, the press release said. Traffic from U.S. 29 into the town of Remington will be directed to use Freemans Ford Road (Route 651) or U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Street) north of town.
Wednesday's crash damaged the guardrail and concrete parapet wall on a section of the structure, forcing officials to close the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.