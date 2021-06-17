You have permission to edit this article.
U.S. 17 long term lane closure starts June 24

One southbound lane closed while bridge over Norfolk-Southern Railway near Bealeton is replaced

Starting June 24, one lane will be closed on southbound U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) while the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway and Route 805 (Bealeton Road) in Fauquier County is replaced.

Southbound traffic will be restricted to one 12-foot travel lane for the majority of the project.

Motorists are advised to use caution traveling through the work zone, obey the reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour and pay attention to signs and other traffic controls.

Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the bridge superstructure, including the deck and railings. The existing bridge was built in 1948. The new bridge will have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with improved shoulders; the deck will be 38 feet wide from rail to rail.

A walking trail under the bridge will be closed during construction. Information about the timing of the closure will be announced soon.

The project’s fixed completion date is Dec. 8, 2022.

For more information, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt17bridge.asp.

