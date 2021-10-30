Tyronne Champion steps down as pastor at True Deliverance church in Bealeton

T. Tyronne Champion has announced he will step down Feb. 1 after almost 25 years as bishop and senior pastor of True Deliverance Church of God near Bealeton, according to a Friday press release.
“I am grateful for my time as pastor, but I have been called to another effort that will require much of my time and energy,” Champion said. “My pastoral season has ended but a new season is beginning.”
He said he plans to focus on establishment of Ethnos College in Fauquier — a higher education institution that will offer biblical degrees and courses in nonprofit management.
“My commitment is to continue to serve our community by providing high-quality, Biblically-based education to develop spiritual, business and community leaders that can impact our community and beyond with their good works,” Champion said.
He announced the plan to parishioners in September.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he noted., “I love the True Deliverance congregation; my heart will always be here. I will continue my role as executive director for Community Touch as we continue to serve Fauquier with our transitional housing services, food support, clothing and household goods.”
True Deliverance Church will conduct a pastoral search over the next few months and plan to install its new spiritual leader when one is selected.
