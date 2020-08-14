Two women, one from Bealeton and one from Prince William County, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after police were alerted to a "suspicious incident."
At about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, a passerby reported to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office that the driver of a car on Old Tavern Road appeared to be impaired. A small sports utility vehicle was parked on the side of the road when a deputy arrived, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO.
The two women in the car were identified as Brittany Baldwin, 23, of Bealeton and Tishanna McColgan, 27, of Manassas. McColgan told the deputy that their vehicle had ran out of gas and asked to use a phone.
The deputy discovered that the 2006 Subaru Forester was reported stolen from Prince William County, said Lewis, and that Baldwin was wanted by the Culpeper Police Department for failing to appear for a hearing in Culpeper General District Court.
Lewis said that during the deputy’s roadside interview the women were asked “about the stolen vehicle and their stories were different and [were] not consistent.”
McColgan was charged with a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor warrant for driving revoked, DUI related. After her arrest she was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond, said Lewis.
He said that Baldwin was charged with a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and public intoxication. Baldwin was also held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on an unsecured bond after being arrested.
