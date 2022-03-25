U.S. 17 north of Delaplane was shut down for four hours late Thursday and early Friday after a traffic crash that left one person dead and another person critically injured.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the rural two-lane section of the highway, according to an after-action report provided by the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. A state police representative confirmed the fatality Friday afternoon but said that he could not provide any additional information at that time.
When fire and rescue personnel arrived from Upperville, they found that one of the occupants had already died and another had sustained “critical” injuries, according to the DFREM report. With paramedics from Warrenton on board, an ambulance from Upperville transported the injured person to a local trauma center after the patient had been extracted from the vehicle.
A third person was “out walking around and refused medical treatment,” according to the report.
The Virginia Department of Transportation posted a tweet at 9:21 p.m. Thursday announcing that both lanes of U.S. 17 were closed “due to multi-vehicle crash.” The road did not reopen until after 1 a.m.
Units from Marshall and Warren County assisted the Virginia State Police with traffic control and with removing the deceased person from the vehicle, according to the DFREM report.
Why does your map show the location of all the surrounding wineries? On a Thursday night all wineries would have been closed between 5pm and 6pm.
