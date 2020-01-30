Two proposals to operate tourist homes and one to allow a horseback riding club to hold a group ride are on the agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals.
A tourist home or boarding house is defined by the county as a building offering sleeping accommodations for up to 12 unrelated people who pay a fee; it cannot be a hotel or motel.
A special permit is needed by each of the two tourist home applicants. One would use a farm home on property known as Three Penny Acres at 12590 Belle Meade Lane off Leeds Manor Road (near the Interstate 66 intersection) in Markham. The home was built in 1916 and sits on 44 forested acres with a stream and fruit trees. The three-story house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full kitchen and laundry, fireplace and wood stove, according to the applicant, Jean Galloway Ball, trustee of the Lillian Peterson Living Trust. The home has been used by the Peterson family as a weekend home and for recreation.
Special events or parties won’t be held, aside from family gatherings. Eight would be the maximum number staying overnight for up to one week.
The other tourist home special permit application concerns a property at 7295 Old Carters Mill Road in The Plains. The home has seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The 150-acre lot has an enclosed pool and tennis court. The owner is Bwindi Mazey LLC and the applicant is Daniel Keniry. The application states that no more than 10 people at a time will stay. No tents or outdoor speakers would be allowed. An average of three to five vehicles per week coming to and from the property is expected.
“Our intention is to rent the space to couples and families seeking to enjoy the surroundings, without disruption to others,” the application states.
A neighboring property owner has submitted a letter expressing concern about additional traffic and activity on Old Carters Mill Road and the monitoring of guests.
The Midland Outlaws, a horseback riding club founded 20 years ago, seeks a special permit to hold a three-day trail ride event June 11 to 13 at 11264 Rogues Road in Midland. A group of 75 to 80 attendees is expected to take part; some would arrive Friday night, others on Saturday. Some participants would be spending a second night before leaving Sunday.
Equestrians typically camp out in their horse trailers. Health department requirements will have to be met, according to Adam Shellenberger, chief of planning for Fauquier County. Attendees will bring bottled water and potluck food.
This is a one-time event, not an annual event.
The Outlaws submitted signed agreements with affected property owners allowing the club to enter.
The board of zoning appeals will hold a public hearing on each of the applications at 2 p.m., Feb. 6 in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green building at 10 Hotel St., Warrenton.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
