Members of the Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to give every per…
Before the opening bell rang early Monday morning, students slowly trickled into Fauquier High School as their principal, Kraig Kelican, greeted them – often by name -- at the front door. “It’s gone very smoothly so far,” Kelican said between chats with students.
It looked mostly like the beginning of a “normal” school day, and in many ways it was. Buses dropped students off at the side entrance as other students arrived in ones and twos in their own cars; on their way inside they passed under a giant inflated falcon usually reserved for football games. A crossing guard directed traffic at a busy intersection at the school exit. At 7:30 a.m. a voice came over the intercom: “All students should now be in their home rooms.”
But the student parking lot, usually filled on a school day, was not even half full. Students dutifully donned face masks before entering the building. And of Fauquier High’s more than 1,300 students, only about 400 attended classes in person Monday; the same group would come to the school building again Tuesday. Another block of about 400 students will attend class in person Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining 500-or-so FHS students will continue to receive instruction remotely, watching classes online two days per week via a classroom livestream.
“The first day back was really good!” said FHS senior Emma Carter after school ended. She was part of the “A” group that will attend school in person Mondays and Tuesdays. “I think the staff is doing a really good job keeping us safe. It feels weird but great to be back in school. It is really nice to be able to see the teachers and staff. I enjoyed seeing my friends again and being able to socialize.”
T.J. Brook, also a senior, attended classes in person on Monday as well. “Regardless of all the restrictions, the teachers and students managed to make the best out of these complicated circumstances,” he said. “I personally felt very safe to be back since everybody in the building followed the mandatory precautions. It feels so good to be back since it’s putting us all one step closer to a normal lifestyle.”
Senior Kara Johnson was pleasantly surprised by the experience on the first day back in the building. “I kind of doubted my decision of going back, as teachers told me what to expect. But it wasn’t as bad as they made it sound,” she said. “As the day went on, it felt kind of normal. And being able to talk to actual people made it feel [normal].”
Grayson Kramer, a junior at FHS, felt that being physically present in classrooms helped him academically. “I feel more confident in my learning in school than I did virtually,” he said. “It was more productive and keeps you focused and ready to learn.”
FHS senior Austin Fernandez was more skeptical. “The first day back went decently OK, although it didn’t feel like school in the slightest bit. I was in the classroom but doing assignments on a computer far away from other students,” he explained. “It’s a nice idea, but with all the rules and having to stay a certain length again from people and less than half the kids being in school, it’s not that great. After the first day I’m contemplating whether or not it’s worth it to come in [to the school building] and maybe switching back to all virtual learning.”
FHS senior Anna Lanning Wright is part of the “B” group that will attend school in person Thursdays and Fridays. Consequently, she was participating in classes remotely on Monday. “Overall it felt like any other day from the last couple months,” she said. “I think the idea of going back on Thursday is exciting if it meets all of the expectations they have created.”
Mary Grace Reichel, an FHS senior who opted to continue with the full-time remote model through the end of the semester, was frustrated with the switch to “hybrid” instruction. “It’s really stressful having to change things up again,” she said. She got conflicting instructions Monday on how and when to log in to her various classes from home, she said, and her daily and weekly school routine have changed just as she felt she was getting into a rhythm this year. “I wish they would have just waited, maybe until next semester or next fall, to try to get things more back to normal.”
Keely Crane, a student at Liberty High School, also opted to continue learning virtually through the end of the semester. She said her “first day” was just a continuation of online school. “I had a smooth experience. Everything was done exactly the same, but only an hour earlier …
All my teachers were great about including us in the discussion and honestly, it felt like every other previous online learning day I have had before. … My first day went as well as it could have.”
One major obstacle to having students back in classrooms has been transportation. David Graham, executive director for administration and planning, said the school division is still short on bus drivers. Because the Department of Motor Vehicles is currently closed, some new drivers have not been able to get certified yet, adding to the problem. And he added, “Even on a great year, we’re always five to six drivers short.”
Graham said he had 21 fewer drivers than he needed as transportation was making final plans, but the transportation department worked to combine routes. “We looked at runs that had four or five kids and combined those routes with nearby neighborhoods. Some routes may be five to seven minutes longer, but we made it work.” He said that he thought 14 to 16 routes had been combined.
Meagan Tyler Shreve’s daughter, Ella, is in fourth grade at Brumfield Elementary. Shreve is one of many parents who drove her child to school Monday. She reported, “This morning’s return was different, to say the least. I am used to walking my daughter to class every morning and was disappointed to find out I couldn’t do that. She had a lot of supplies to carry through those halls by herself but she did it! And we completely understand the reasons why.
“Brumfield handled the transition smoothly … The staff was kind to the parents who made wrong turns in the parking lot, they adjusted and kept things moving. I forgot to give my daughter her water bottle (no drinking fountains at the moment), and when I returned to the school [with the water bottle] they knew exactly which child was mine and which classroom to take it to…
“My daughter came home happy! She enjoyed seeing her friends again in ‘real life,’ as she says … She said it was different, but she wants to keep going back.
“All in all, we applaud Fauquier County’s efforts. They haven’t had easy decisions to make and they are doing everything they can to appease every family individually. Bravo!”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.