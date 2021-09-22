You have permission to edit this article.
Two teenagers suffer 'life threatening' injuries in traffic crash

  • Updated
  • 0
map.jpg

The Sept. 21 collision occurred on U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) at the intersection with Old Tavern Road, midway between Warrenton and Marshall.

 Open Street Map

Two teenagers suffered “life threatening” injuries in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road. Another person sustained “minor” injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.

Sept 21 traffic crash Old Tavern and US 17.jpeg

A 1995 Saturn sedan is seen after a Sept. 21 collision on U.S. 17 at the intersection with Old Tavern Road.

The two severely injured teenagers, a 17-year-old male driver from Warrenton and a 16-year-old female passenger, were occupants of a 1995 Saturn sedan that was crossing the highway from Old Tavern Road at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. A northbound 2004 Volkswagen station wagon on U.S. 17 then collided with the Saturn, a state police press release said.

One of the teenagers was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, according to a synopsis of the incident provided by the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. The other teenager had been removed from the car by bystanders before paramedics arrived.

Both teenagers were transported to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old man from Front Royal, was transported to Haymarket Medical Center for treatment.

Paramedics and firefighters from the Marshall, The Plains and Warrenton stations assisted in the incident.

All of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, the state police press release said, and the driver of the Saturn had stopped at the Old Tavern Road stop sign before attempting to cross the highway. The state police is continuing to investigate.

Tags

