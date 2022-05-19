Police are still looking for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the Friday, May 13 theft of four vehicles from the Country Chevrolet dealership in Warrenton. Two suspects, both from southeast Washington, D.C., were arrested shortly after the alleged theft. One allegedly told police that he was promised $500 to participate in the theft.
Two stolen vehicles — a black Chevrolet Corvette and a silver Jeep Cherokee — had not been located as of the morning of May 19, according to the Warrenton Police Department.
Marcus Gray, 36, was arrested at about 6 a.m. May 13 after Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies engaged in a high-speed pursuit that ended in Prince William County. He was charged with several felonies, including grand larceny of a vehicle and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
Richard Adgerson, 33, was apprehended at roughly the same time as Gray by sheriff’s deputies near the Mayhugh’s convenience store in New Baltimore and charged with grand larceny of a vehicle and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
Both men are being held without bond and are next scheduled to appear in court in July.
Details of the theft
Around 3 a.m. on May 13, security camera footage showed that suspects arrived in the dealership’s lot and broke the windows of four Chevrolet Corvettes and a Jeep Cherokee, “taking the security box containing the key to the vehicles,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Warrenton Police Department detective.
Nearly three hours later, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the footage showed that an Acura RDX entered the used-car lot behind Sheetz, and the Acura and the Cherokee then “can both be seen leaving the area.” Footage then showed that the Acura drove across the street to the main dealership lot, where four people exited the Acura and then “walk[ed] to four respective Corvettes in the parking lot,” the affidavit said.
One of the Corvettes had a dead battery, however, and an individual got out of that car and got into one of the other Corvettes on the passenger side, the affidavit said. The RDX, Cherokee and the three Corvettes “can be seen leaving northbound on [U.S. 15/29],” the affidavit said.
At about 5:45 a.m., a witness called 911 to report that individuals were “tampering with three different cars” in the dealership’s lot and that the cars had driven north on U.S. 15/29, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Warrenton police detective. Warrenton police then alerted the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and sheriff’s deputies quickly found three of the stolen vehicles at Mayhugh’s in New Baltimore, according to the complaint.
Gray arrested
When deputies moved in, “two of the vehicles went around myself and other units,” according to a criminal complaint filed by one of the deputies who responded to the call. The deputy pursued one of the vehicles, a Corvette later determined to be driven by Gray, north on U.S. 15/29 “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint said.
Gray made it across the county line into Gainesville where he “crashed into another vehicle” and drove behind a scrapyard there, according to the complaint, and the deputy arrested him. Gray “had a strong odor” of alcohol, the deputy reported, and a bag of burglary tools was found in the front seat of the Corvette.
A Warrenton detective later interviewed Gray, according to the search warrant affidavit, and Gray allegedly stated that an “an unknown individual” had dropped him off at the dealership and that “the Corvette he took and drove was already running when he arrived.” Gray allegedly added that someone named “Will” or “William” had promised Gray that he would be paid $500 if Gray “came, picked up and dropped off the car at a location in Maryland,” the affidavit said.
Adgerson arrested
Adgerson had allegedly driven another one of the stolen Corvettes from Warrenton to the Mayhugh’s parking lot but did not attempt to flee in the vehicle when deputies arrived at the convenience store parking lot, according to a criminal complaint filed with his arrest.
Leaving the car behind, a man — later identified as Adgerson — “was witnessed walking up Route 29” after deputies arrived, the complaint said. Assisted by K-9s, deputies soon located the man, later identified as Adgerson, behind a building near the convenience store and arrested him.
