A Fauquier High School student faces two criminal charges after allegedly threatening and coercing two other students into using a vape pen, resulting in a medical emergency for both. Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the two students were transported by ambulance to Fauquier Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22 after using a Juul vape pen containing THC oil. The minimum age to buy or use E-cigarettes is 21 years old.
The school resource officer, members of school administration and a sheriff’s detective began an investigation immediately after the incident was uncovered.
Hartman said that on Thursday, Oct. 24, the detective obtained juvenile petitions charging the student who provided the vape pen with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Hartman said a detention order was requested and granted and the student was taken into custody. He is being held at a regional juvenile detention facility.
Hartman said that “the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and school administration continue to look into the incident and will continue to work together to ensure a safe environment for students and faculty.”
