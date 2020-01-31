Two Stafford County men have been charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who is 14, reportedly told a Fauquier sheriff’s deputy that she had been assaulted by the two men on Jan. 20.
Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said that the victim said she had met the two men at a fast food restaurant in Stafford County. It is alleged the two men later appeared at the girl’s home in Fauquier and “drove her to a secluded location [in Fauquier] where she was forced to perform sexual acts on both.” The assault continued at another location in Stafford County, Hartman said.
The victim said that there was a handgun in plain view in the car, according to Stafford police.
Detectives from Fauquier and Stafford counties worked together to identify the suspects, who were taken into custody by detectives with the Stafford County Major Crimes Unit on Jan. 30.
During the arrest, Stafford police reported that a loaded handgun was found concealed in the waistband of McFarland’s pants. Police added that McFarland was also found with a substance that may have been marijuana.
As the result of the joint investigation, which included surveillance footage from several businesses, Reek’quan Norman, 18, and Brodrick McFarland, 19, both of Stafford, have been charged with carnal knowledge of a child by both Fauquier and Stafford law enforcement. McFarland was additionally charged in Stafford with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Norman and McFarland are currently incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Detention Center in Stafford without bond.
