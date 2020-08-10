Fauquier’s Electoral Board met Friday to outline its plans for the November presidential election. Bob Zwick, vice chairman of the three-person board, said that they are preparing for “massive” turnout among the county’s 52,000 registered voters – 80% or more. That would be higher than most presidential elections, when turnout is typically a little over 70%.
“If we had 100% turnout, I’d be tickled pink,” he said. “We expect to have some very enthusiastic voters on both sides.”
As with the May local elections, Zwick would like to see as many people as possible vote absentee, either by mail or in person -- at the registrar’s office in Warrenton or at one of two satellite offices that members of the Fauquier Board of Supervisors could vote to establish at a meeting Thursday. One satellite office is proposed for the Vint Hill Community Center and one at the Bealeton Depot next to the library in Bealeton. If approved, the satellite offices would be open for in-person voting beginning on Oct. 13.
The two temporary voting locations are intended to make absentee voting more convenient and safer for residents. Recognizing that voters want the option of flexible voting so that they are not required to show up at a crowded polling location on Election Day during a pandemic, county officials have been planning for a range of options.
In Virginia, as of July 1, voters do not have to have a reason in order to cast an absentee ballot. They can mail in their ballot or cast it in person before Election Day. “We expect about 24,000 residents to vote absentee, about 18,000 by mail,” said Zwick. “And if people are nervous about mailing in their ballot, they can fill it out, come in and hand it to us.”
He explained that if people come in to vote absentee in person, they will vote like they do on Election Day, putting their ballot through a scanner. Their votes will be counted then, but the information will not be “unlocked” until Election Day. Mail-in ballots will also be pre-processed ahead of time. “As soon as they come in, we put them through the same scanner,” said Zwick.
“We are not expecting many to go astray,” he said, and added, “each envelope has a bar code, so voters can track their vote and make sure it’s been counted. We zap the bar code as soon as it comes in the door.”
Zwick said that the busiest time for in-person absentee voting is the Saturday before the election, which this year is Oct. 31. “It’s the worst time to try to do it, so people should avoid that day if possible. It’s also best to avoid showing up at the office first thing in the morning, when it’s more likely to be busy,” he said.
Zwick estimates that the two satellite offices will cost about $300,000 to set up and run. He said that the offices will have to be staffed, but the majority of the cost will be a one-time investment in new hardware and security systems. “These are all one-time costs. We be able to use this equipment for the next ten years.”
Some of the money will come from CARES Act funding, but the county is expected to provide the bulk of the money for the temporary offices. Zwick pointed out that CARES Act funding is solely for COVID-related expenses. “It will be used for a county-wide mailing of absentee ballot applications and other information about voting early to all registered voters.” And a very small portion of it will be used for personal protective equipment at the early voting locations, he said.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the creation of the two satellite absentee voting locations and to allocate taxpayer funds to pay for them.
