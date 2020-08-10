Upcoming deadlines

Voter registration: Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

Apply for absentee ballot: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 23

Vote in-person absentee: Between Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at the registrar’s office or one of two satellite voting locations, if the satellite offices are approved this week. Voters must provide their name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement.

Mail-in ballots received by: Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, must be received by Friday, Nov. 6 to be counted.