The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office recently announced the retirements of two long-time employees.
First Sergeant John Anderson is retiring after 33 years of service, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release.
Anderson has served the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in jail operations, inmate transportation, civil process and court security, patrol and property evidence, according to the news release.
“He is held in high esteem by his peers and those he has served and will be remembered as an honest and straightforward professional and will truly be missed at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office,” the news release said.
Anderson has also served the community as a lifelong member of the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and in other volunteer positions.
Major Ray Acors served in the Patrol Division, rising through the ranks to captain and division commander and serving as a detective in general assignment and narcotics in the Criminal Investigation Division before rising to the rank of captain and divisional commander.
In 2019, Acors was promoted to the position of major of all Law Enforcement Operations.
Acors developed and structured several projects, including the first unmanned Aerial Surveillance Unit, according to the news release.
Acors also was a driving force in developing a relationship with the Fauquier County school system with the Active Threat Program, according to the news release, and was a member of the sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, serving as the team commander. He also “played a vital role in developing and putting into practice the School Security Specialist program,” according to the news release.
He partnered with advocacy groups and addicts to confront the opioid crisis with establishing and developing the Hidden in Plain Sight program, which educates parents and teens about drug abuse and addiction. Acors also networked and partnered with treatment services, the news release said.
