Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Va. 687 (Opal Road) on Friday afternoon. A 13-year-old boy and a 66-year-old woman were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital from the scene.
Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey said that at 2:46 p.m., a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light. The truck collided with a westbound 2015 GMC Acadia and the impact caused the tractor trailer to collide with a road sign, which then struck a southbound 2015 Honda Civic.
A woman from Jeffersonton who was driving the GMC was seriously injured and flown out; she was wearing seatbelt. A 13-year-old passenger in the GMC was also flown out with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old man from Bealeton, was uninjured in the crash; he was wearing a seatbelt.
Coffey said the driver of the tractor trailer, Gurvinder Singh, 21, of Fresno, California, was not injured in the crash; he was wearing a seatbelt. Singh was charged with reckless driving, said Coffey, and the crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Motor Carrier Team, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Emergency Services and VDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.