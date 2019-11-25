Two residents were rescued from a second-floor townhouse yesterday, when a fire on the floor below had them trapped.
Warrenton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Jason Koglin reported that just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 24, the Warrenton company, along with the surrounding departments of New Baltimore, Orlean and Marshall, were dispatched to a townhouse fire on Ridge Court in Warrenton. They were supplied with information that indicated a working fire on the first floor with two people trapped on the second floor.
He said that firefighters entered the home to search the first and second floor and medics assisted two occupants via ground ladders from the second-floor windows on the rear of the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished, he said, and the interior searches found no other residents. Occupants were evaluated by EMS and denied transport and further evaluation at the hospital.
The home had working smoke detectors which alerted the occupants. There were no injuries to civilians or fire service personnel, said Koglin.
