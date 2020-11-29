Officers of the Warrenton Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Brittany Lane in Warrenton about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman was arrested for allegedly firing at an occupied vehicle near her house; the alleged occupant of the vehicle was charged with public intoxication.
Nancy Blough, 74, of Warrenton, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to a press release from the Warrenton Police Department. She was held on a $5,000 secured bond.
Blough "awoke to a vehicle crashing into things in her back yard, including her vehicle," the press release said. Blough then fired at the vehicle, hitting it several times "as it attempted to leave the area." The alleged occupant of the vehicle was then found and charged with being intoxicated in public. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Det. Michael Gemmell at 540-347-1107.
