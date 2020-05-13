Weekend farmers markets in Warrenton and The Plains will shift this week from drive-thru only to include walk-in customers. The Saturday market in Warrenton will allow shoppers to walk up to vendor booths, as will Sunday's Archwood Green Barn market in The Plains.
Both markets will adhere to state-mandated restrictions for farmers markets, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (See sidebar for requirements.)
The May 16 Warrenton market will be relocated from 5th Street to the public parking lots along 1st Street (behind 21 Main St.). The market will permit both on-site pedestrian sales and drive-thru pre-order pickups.
Customers utilizing the pre-order pickup option will enter 1st Street from Main Street and get pre-ordered items from vendors along 1st Street.
On-site sales will only be permitted for pedestrian customers. Vendors welcoming shoppers on foot will be positioned in the public parking lots adjacent to 1st Street.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the revised system "will allow for a greater variety of options for both vendors and patrons of the market. It is a balanced approach providing safe options for customers for the duration of the season, while also working together to allow our businesses to transition into a Phase 1 reopening," as mandated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Warrenton market will run 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and will include a market manager station in the parking behind 21 Main Street, so that SNAP recipients may use their benefits and matching incentives to shop the market.
The Archwood Greens Barn farmers market is held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4557 Old Tavern Road. Dana Beyer, The Plains market assistant manager said the market has about 21 vendors. The market operated the last two weeks as a drive-thru only market but will transition to a walk-thru market May 17. The Archwood Green Barn vendors list is here.
The Remington farmers market
The Remington farmers market will maintain its pickup-only system between 1 and 2 p.m. every Saturday. Shoppers place preorders with the market's nine vendors, park at the Remington United Methodist Church (150 West Bowen St.) and walk across the street to pick up their orders from the vendors. Ordering deadline is noon each Friday.
