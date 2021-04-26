Two men arrested after alleged Upperville burglary

After an alleged burglary in Upperville Sunday, two men were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to enter a building at night armed and possession of burglarious tools. One of the men was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that Lorenzo Valle and Eric Gilkerson, both 20 years old and with no fixed address, were seen walking on John S. Mosby Highway at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, soon after deputies had answered an alarm call at a local business. When deputies arrived at the business, they had located one exterior door forced open and the other door damaged.
When deputies encountered Valle and Gilkerson on the highway, they found that there was a .25 caliber handgun in Valle’s backpack. Deputies later learned that Valle did not have a concealed weapons permit, Lewis said.
Detectives responded to the scene; Lewis said that evidence led deputies to take both Valle and Gilkerson into custody.
K-9 teams from the Loudoun and the Fauquier sheriff’s offices were deployed and validated the travel route of Valle and Gilkerson from the allegedly burgled business. K-9 Bane of the FCSO located a pry tool during an article search near the scene, added Lewis.
Both Valle and Gilkerson are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
