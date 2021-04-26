You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men arrested after alleged Upperville burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

After an alleged burglary in Upperville Sunday, two men were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to enter a building at night armed and possession of burglarious tools. One of the men was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that Lorenzo Valle and Eric Gilkerson, both 20 years old and with no fixed address, were seen walking on John S. Mosby Highway at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, soon after deputies had answered an alarm call at a local business. When deputies arrived at the business, they had located one exterior door forced open and the other door damaged.

Eric Gilkerson

Eric Gilkerson
Lorenzo Valle

Lorenzo Valle

When deputies encountered Valle and Gilkerson on the highway, they found that there was a .25 caliber handgun in Valle’s backpack. Deputies later learned that Valle did not have a concealed weapons permit, Lewis said.

Detectives responded to the scene; Lewis said that evidence led deputies to take both Valle and Gilkerson into custody.

K-9 teams from the Loudoun and the Fauquier sheriff’s offices were deployed and validated the travel route of Valle and Gilkerson from the allegedly burgled business. K-9 Bane of the FCSO located a pry tool during an article search near the scene, added Lewis.

Both Valle and Gilkerson are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..