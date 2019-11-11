Friends and supporters of the Citizens for Fauquier County got a two-fer Sunday evening. An event held at the home of Warrenton’s Hope Porter was billed as a reception to honor G. Robert Lee, planning commissioner (Marshall District) with the fifth annual Kitty P. Smith Conservation Award. But in a surprise move for the reception’s hostess, a second Kitty P. Smith Conservation Award was given to Porter, legendary Fauquier conservationist.
In presenting the award to Porter, CFFC president Les Cheek said the group originally wanted to call the award the Hope Porter Award, but Porter rejected that idea. He added, “We wanted to give her the award before, but she always said, ‘absolutely not.’”
The subterfuge was apparently the only way to get the job done. Porter was gracious and finally allowed herself to be honored.
Founded in 1968, CFFC is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to local land conservation efforts.
Bob Lee
Cheek praised Bob Lee before awarding him a crystal vase and a $1,000 check, which Lee can donate to a conservation cause of his choice. “All of the great breakthroughs in Fauquier’s land use and zoning policies have Bob Lee’s name attached to them,” said Cheek. “Sliding scale density and non-common open space rules for large subdivisions; the purchase of development right program for southern Fauquier farmers; code of development standards for major housing projects; form-based zoning for Marshall’s historic district; and above all, the mighty permanent conservation easement, which Bob regards as the best tool in his enormous public policy kit …”
Cheek said Lee has had “a 30-plus year career in Virginia local government administration – three years in Southhampton County, 14 years in Clarke County and 16 years here Fauquier.”
Hope Porter
A section of the CFFC website describes Porter’s half a century of “accidental activism.”
It states, “Porter grew up in Fauquier County, and eagerly reminisces about riding horses all over its countryside during her childhood. When the massive development at North Wales — one that would bring 31,000 new residents to the county — was proposed on top of the land she loved so much, Porter could not stay silent.
“For nearly 30 years, she fought to defend the 4,200 acres at North Wales (claiming victory in the end) …
“Throughout the years, Porter has led the charge on everything from government transparency (It was Porter who began taping board of supervisor meetings.) to equine industry recognition.”
The section concludes, “Named the Citizen of the Decade by the Fauquier Citizen-Democrat, Porter is one of the most powerful people in the county — yet has never held public office. That Fauquier County is dominated by agriculture and is still a sought-after destination for traffic-weary travelers is very much a credit to Porter’s legacy.”
Porter personally protected 47 acres on the slopes of Wildcat Mountain early on, and later, a 200-acre farm near Marshall. The rolling farmland where she currently lives — her childhood home near Warrenton — was protected by members of her family.
“We were in a state of war until very recently,” Porter told the Fauquier Times, which published an editorial in 2017 with the headline “Celebrating 50 years of the county’s comprehensive plan.”
When the plan was first published, after seven years of work, there were about 26,000 people in Fauquier, roughly a third of the current population. “That was the driving force,” she said of the plan that has guided development since.
Cheek ended the presentation of Porter’s award by acknowledging the conservationist’s tireless work over the years and giving thanks for “the indomitable Hope Porter.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.