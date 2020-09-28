A head-on, two-vehicle crash on Freemans Ford Road Monday afternoon killed two people and seriously injured three additional people, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred in the 11800 block of Freemans Ford Road, just north of Remington, just before 3 p.m. The three injured individuals have been flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.
Freemans Ford Road was closed from St. Pauls Road to Remington as of 3:42 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists traveling through the area were told to expect an "extended closure."
Westbound traffic coming from Remington is being detoured via Cemetery Road to St. Pauls Road back to Freemans Ford Road. Eastbound traffic is being detoured via St. Pauls Rad to Cemetery Road back to Freemans Ford Road.
