Two juveniles have been arrested in the Oct. 6 slaying of Derek De La Iglesia, the Warrenton Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Michael Kochis said in a press release that on Jan. 25, detectives obtained petitions for two juveniles involved in the fatal shooting of De La Iglesia. Both are being held in an area juvenile detention facility.
One is charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other is charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.
Another suspect in the incident was arrested Jan. 12; he allegedly drove two people to and from the scene of the murder, according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest. The murder, the complaint alleges, was the result of a botched attempt to rob De La Iglesia.
Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, a convicted felon, was interviewed and arrested in Warrenton and charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. He has since been released from custody on bail.
The criminal complaint alleges Simmons told investigators “he picked up two subjects in Culpeper on Oct. 6 and drove them to Warrenton. Mr. Simmons identified one of those passengers as the shooter.” Neither passenger allegedly identified by Simmons has been publicly named.
De La Iglesia was found in his car, deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper body the afternoon of Oct. 6; the vehicle was parked outside an apartment building on Jackson Street in Warrenton.
Simmons, the complaint says, told investigators the two individuals got out of his vehicle in Warrenton and “then ran back to his car telling him they ‘robbed’ the guy and got his ‘weed.’” Simmons then drove the two individuals back to Culpeper, the complaint continues. Simmons saw news reports about the homicide later that day and realized “there was a murder where his passengers had been.”
De La Iglesia grew up in Bealeton and had just moved to Marshall in the days before his murder, according to friends and family members. He was a 2017 graduate of Liberty High School, where he played football.
The Warrenton Police Department is still actively investigating the crime, with the assistance of Virginia State Police and The Federal Bureau of Investigation. A reward of $5,000 is still being offered for information leading to prosecution. Anyone with information about De La Iglesia’s death may contact Detective M. Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 232.
