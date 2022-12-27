For the sake of certain goat lovers on the Fauquier Community Facebook page, this story will start at the ending. Two goats that were trapped in the middle of the fast-moving Rappahannock River at the western edge of Fauquier Friday have been rescued and are happily munching hay in Casanova. The staff at the Fauquier SPCA has named the unclaimed animals Rain and Ice.
Now for the details. On Friday, Dec. 23, Deputy Melynda Barker of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was settled in for a long day in her police vehicle, monitoring two goats that had somehow gotten themselves stranded on a tiny plot of earth in the middle of the Rappahannock River. A view from the bridge on U.S. 29/15 — between Remington Road and Freemans Ford Road —showed that the legs of the mostly white goat appeared partially submerged. The brown goat seemed to have found a patch of ground just out of the rushing water.
Barker said Friday afternoon that the Remington and Little Fork fire and rescue teams had determined that a boat rescue would be too dangerous. The deputy described the goats as “feral,” meaning they did not belong to anyone. People she had interviewed said that the goats had been seen running around the area for the last three to four months.
Barker said that she thought if she could get a boat, she would be able to wrangle them, and in fact, someone in the area had offered to provide one. She added, though, that since the fire and rescue teams said it was too dangerous, she wouldn’t risk a civilian’s safety with a water rescue.
She said, “The goats were located on the Culpeper side of the river, and the Culpeper Animal Control and myself kept an eye on them throughout the day. Before sun fall, the water had dropped significantly, and both goats were out of the water and hunkered down on a small piece of land.”
By Saturday morning, she said, “The water had gone down significantly, and the field they were in was no longer flooded.”
SPCA director Devon Settle and some of her staff and some family members were able to walk across the frozen fields through several inches of water and ice early on Saturday to reach the goats. One staffer described the animals as “cold, exhausted and terrified.”
Settle said, “I honestly don’t know how they survived the night.”
The rescuers managed to get leashes on the pair and bring them to safety.
Since the goats were found in Culpeper’s jurisdiction, Barker said that Settle would be coordinating with Culpeper when their animal control officers returned to work Tuesday to determine next steps. The goats are both neutered males, “So, at one time, at least, they belonged to someone,” said Settle.
On Monday, the two miracle goats were comfortable in a small barn at the SPCA. The agency already cares for two goats that live in its petting zoo, but the two newcomers will not be interacting with the longtime residents. They will need to be examined by a vet, have vaccinations and other medical care if necessary.
Settle said that the goats are well bonded to one another but still very wary of human caregivers. “I don’t think they are very cold anymore; we have a nice place for them, but they still shiver when approached by people. I think they are just scared, particularly the white one.” But just in case, Settle said, “I have ordered them some large dog jackets” to keep them warm.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
