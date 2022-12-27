photo_ft_news_fire and ice_122122.jpg

Two goats rescued from the Rappahannock River have been named Rain and Ice. 

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
photo_ft_news_goats 3_122122_1.jpg

Two goats – cold, exhausted and scared -- were stranded in the middle of the Rappahannock River overnight Friday until they were brought to safety. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.