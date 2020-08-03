There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Fauquier County School District employees, school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski confirmed Sunday. “However, due to HIPAA, we cannot disclose any information associated with our employees' health,” she said.
The Fauquier Times received information that school-wide communications were sent out last week to the faculty and staff at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton stating that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The communications indicated that one staffer was recovering well and the other was hospitalized.
Helkowski added, “FCPS has an established protocol to work with the local health department to manage COVID-19 cases. We continue to follow all procedures established by the [Virginia Department of Health] and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. Once we were made aware of the first case on July 27, we contacted the VDH, worked with the Fauquier County Employee Wellness Center, and notified anyone who was potentially exposed.”
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the VDH has not reported any “outbreaks” in educational settings for the district. In some situations, two employees in the same workplace could be considered an outbreak.
RRHD Health Director Wade Kartchner explained why this instance did not qualify as an outbreak: “In defining an outbreak, in addition to numbers, we need to ascertain whether or not transmission is occurring at a given location between people. Because if community transmission is occurring, the likelihood of two people testing positive and who just happen to work in the same place is fairly high.
“In this instance, our investigation leads us to believe that is the case, and we haven't seen any further transmission at that particular workplace. Subsequent tests on others have been negative,” he said.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
How are parents and esp teachers supposed to feel safe about returning to school in a week? When there was no definitive plan announced to anyone on how safety protocol will work, or how it will be handled if kids do not follow protocol but, it’s even less clear after school staff getting it before school even starts. It’s not hit the papers yet, but there’s reports that there are other cases in other school(s) as well? To what point do we say our kids lives aren’t worth the risk? To what point do we say our educators lives are worth more than what everyone else seems willing to risk them for?
