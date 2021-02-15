The two Culpeper 17-year-olds arrested in connection with the Oct. 6 shooting death of Derek De La Iglesia, 21, of Marshall, will face a grand jury March 22 on first-degree murder charges, Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook confirmed Monday.
The teenagers, Khaliq Clark and Tyekwan Webster, were arrested Jan. 25 by the Warrenton Police Department. In addition to the murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, each is charged with using a firearm in the commission of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. If indicted by the grand jury, the pair will be tried as adults under Virginia law.
De La Iglesia died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a Feb. 9 search warrant affidavit filed by a Warrenton detective. He was found already deceased the afternoon of Oct. 6 in his vehicle, which was parked in front of an apartment complex on Jackson Street in Warrenton.
“Witness statements gather[ed] by detectives indicate two male subjects were at the victim’s vehicle prior to the shooting,” the affidavit said. “The description of those two males matches another witness description of two males running from the area and getting into a vehicle.”
The suspects communicated with De La Iglesia via Snapchat prior to the murder, according to the affidavit. “Passing lord fair fax,” said one message, the affidavit alleged. “I’m here 6ro,” said another.
A third person, Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, of Madison Heights, was arrested Jan. 12 and accused of driving the suspects to and from Culpeper and the scene of the murder. The murder, the criminal complaint filed with his arrest alleged, was the result of a botched attempt to rob De La Iglesia.
According to the criminal complaint, Simmons told investigators two individuals got out of his vehicle in Warrenton and “then ran back to his car telling him they ‘robbed’ the guy and got his ‘weed.’” Simmons then allegedly drove the two individuals back to Culpeper. It was only later that day, according to the complaint, that Simmons saw news reports about the homicide and realized “there was a murder where his passengers had been.”
Simmons is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder after the fact; he was released from custody on bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 28 in Fauquier County General District Court.
