A home on Lake Whippoorwill Drive that was destroyed by fire in July was found burning again last night, Wednesday, Sept. 25. Reports about the structure fire started coming in just after 11 p.m., said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The house was already severely damaged by the earlier fire. It was in the process of demolition and rebuild at the time of the second fire, according to Hartman.
While firefighters worked for about two and a half hours to extinguish the blaze, deputies spoke to witnesses who reported hearing or seeing a vehicle leave the scene. During the investigation, a red Jeep Wrangler that met witnesses’ descriptions was observed in the Whippoorwill Drive area.
Deputies located the Jeep and conducted a traffic stop, said Hartman. He said there was enough evidence to place the individuals in the Jeep at the scene of the house fire. Two of the occupants of the Jeep were placed under arrest and have been charged in connection with the house fire, Hartman said.
Austin William Brown, 24, of Amissville, was charged with arson of an unoccupied building, a class 4 felony. He was held with no bond.
Christopher Riley Perrin, 27, of Warrenton, was charged with arson of an unoccupied building, a class 4 felony, and being drunk in public.
The arson warrant is currently on file due to Perrin’s level of intoxication; service is pending. A bond hearing was delayed, also due to his level of intoxication, Hartman reported.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating. Sgt. Hartman encouraged anyone who may have observed a red Jeep Wrangler in the area of Whippoorwill Drive or in the Lake Whippoorwill subdivision area, or who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
Detectives continue to work with the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office on the investigation. Capt. Russell Baker of the Fire Marshal's Office said that he appreciated the sheriff office deputes' assistance on the case. "It was a good joint effort," he said.
