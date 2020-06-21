Overnight, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged two additional suspects -- in addition to one charged Saturday -- in the June 18 murder of Kelly Marie Gray in Bealeton. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Gray's body was found in her Village Center Drive apartment by a family member. She had suffered "severe trauma to the torso," according to Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO.
Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, of Linden, was arrested at her home early Saturday morning. In addition to charges of 1st degree murder and concealing/destroying evidence, she now faces a third charge of conspiracy to commit murder, said Hartman. Glascock is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Hartman said that working with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County detectives located the second and third suspects overnight and they were charged early this morning as part of the ongoing investigation.
James Samuel Embrey III, 20, and Maria Dawn Embrey, 40, both of Stephens City, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Both are being held in the Northwest Regional Jail near Winchester.
Anyone with information about the murder of Kelly Marie Gray or information about Melody Dawn Glascock is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
