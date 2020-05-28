The Tuesday Morning Corporation of Dallas, Texas announced Tuesday that its store in Warrenton will be closing this summer. A company press release stated it will pursue financial and operational reorganization through Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code. “These actions are in response to the immense strain the COVID-19 pandemic and related store closures have put on the business,” said the press release from the parent company.
Eleven stores in Virginia will close, including the one in the Warrenton Towne Centre, 619 Frost Ave., Warrenton. Tuesday Morning sells home decor, bath and body goods, crafts, toys and some food items.
The company expects to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores in a phased approach in order to focus on high-performing locations. The stores marked for closing “were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity,” the release stated.
The Chapter 11 process is not expected to impact the company’s ability to re-open stores that were closed due to COVID-19 and it will continue to do so in accordance with state and local mandates where the company operates.
Since Tuesday Morning began re-opening its stores on April 24, comparable store sales for the reopened stores have been approximately 10% higher than sales during the same period in fiscal 2019 and more than 7,300 associates have returned to work, according to the press release.
