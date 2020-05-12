Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday, April 24, that he was moving the date of municipal elections to May 19; the elections were originally scheduled for May 5. The order from the governor affects the elections in three Fauquier County towns: Warrenton, Remington and The Plains.
Voters must live within the municipal boundaries of the town and have been registered by April 13 to vote in a town election. Any eligible voter can request an absentee ballot under current guidelines from the Virginia Department of Elections due to the public health crisis.
Voters must have been registered to vote by April 13 in order to be eligible to participate in the May 19 elections. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is now Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested online or by mail, phone or fax.
More information about casting an absentee ballot can be found on the VDE website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
In the Remington Town Council election, six candidates are on the ballot for six seats on the council. Incumbent Mayor Gerald Billingsley is running unopposed for reelection. Terms for both mayor and town council are two years.
Voters in The Plains will also elect a mayor and fill three council seats whose terms are expiring. There are four candidates on the ballot to fill four seats; terms for mayor and town council last four years, with half the terms of the six-member council expiring every two years.
In Warrenton, voters will choose representatives for the five ward council seats.
Candidates for Remington Town Council
- Gerald Billingsley (mayor)
- Van Loving
- Evan “Skeet” Ashby III
- Stan Heaney Sr.
- Susan Tiffany
- Devada Allison
- Kimberly Henry
Candidates for The Plains Town Council
- Lori Sisson (mayor)
- Bruce LeLacheur
- John Deering
- Blake Gallagher
- Melissa Washer
Candidates for Warrenton Town Council
Ward 1:
Ward 2
- Alec Burnett
- William T. Semple
Ward 3
Ward 4
Ward 5
- Kevin T. Carter
- Michele Ferri
