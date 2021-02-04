The Liberty High wrestling program is an example of innovative thinking in the COVID-19 era.
Amid reports of entire teams undergoing quarantine, the Eagles have devised a strategy to minimize team-wide exposure by having one-half of their squad available.
"It's been a curveball thrown to us with a shortened season. We've mixed and matched our kids so they haven't been all together if the virus hit," Liberty coach Wes Hawkins explained. "We kept seven (of the 14 varsity wrestlers) here and seven there.
"We run two practices," said Hawkins, who said the groups do not compete in the same meets. "One group doesn't ever see the other group, so if one group got contaminated, they wouldn't contaminate the other group."
Liberty has its eyes on the Class 4 state title on Feb. 18 and needs to be healthy for three more weeks. Postseason action begins with Friday's Northwestern District wrestling championships at Fauquier.The district meet begins at 4 p.m. The top four finishers in each weight advance to the Class 4 Region C championships Feb. 13 at Tuscarora.
Expectations are also high at Kettle Run where coach Mike Foy Iauds "one of my favorite groups that I've ever coached" for their ability to shut out all the negative aspects of a shortened season. "They are very resilient...staying focused. I couldn't be happier with this group.”
While Fauquier is the defending Class 4 champion and Liberty looms as one of the favorites, Kettle Run also has high hopes.
"We feel like we are in the conversation. We know Liberty and Fauquier both have more firepower than us, but we feel we have a solid team and can compete," Foy stressed.
"We need everything to go perfect. There are going to be some close matches in the semis we have to win," he said of the district meet.
Fauquier first-year coach Chad Hoffman wants to prevail on the Falcons' home mats. While the season has been "uncharacteristically challenging...It’s been nice to see them get better each week," Hoffman said
"I want to see our kids go out and wrestle five minutes like it’s their last match they will ever wrestle," he stressed. "Toughness. That’s what I want to see. I can see when we are ready to go and when we aren’t. I’ll know after the first round on Friday."
