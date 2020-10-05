A procession of vehicles in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement officers started at the Gateway Plaza shopping center in Front Royal at 2 p.m. Saturday and ended in Warrenton about 4 p.m. It was called the "Old Glory flag run."
The event was planned before the announcement of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and took place as he was receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
Before the event, a flyer provided by Chris Cloud, a Marshall real estate agent who started a political action committee called American Life and Liberty last year, asked participants to “follow all traffic laws, fly your flags, be polite, patriotic and have fun!” Cloud said that no police escort was requested and the route was going to intentionally avoid Warrenton’s Main Street to prevent disrupting restaurants and other businesses there.
But on Saturday, the procession did indeed travel down Main Street, and many vehicles turned around on Meetze Road and traveled back up Main Street going the other way, honking their horns in support of the president. Cars were decorated with American flags; white, black and blue flags that represent the sacrifice of law enforcement officers; battle flags of the Confederacy, and Trump/Pence campaign banners.
On Facebook, comments about the event mirrored the divide that exists in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Some commenters derided the president and his policies and some were upset that the caravan presented a safety liability. One reader commented, “It was not about law and order - they violated safety - went over the speed limit through Main Street, were loud and disruptive, didn’t stop for pedestrians crossing. Almost hit me and called me a name just for crossing the street. It was a disgrace to the American flags they were flying.”
Another, pro-Trump commenter, said, “It was awesome, we had a great time! God bless our president and the USA! Only a few haters so much patriotism came out in support people joined in and videotaped and waved and thumbs up! Can’t wait to do it again!”
Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department said, "Besides minor traffic delays, there were no issues" with the caravan. Traffic was snarled for about an hour as flag-bedecked cars crawled up Alexandria Pike, onto Main Street and back out of town.
