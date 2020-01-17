True Value CK Home & Hardware, located in the Bealeton Village Shopping Center will be closing its doors after a decade.
Owner Helen Wyckoff said, “It is with a heavy heart that CK Home & Hardware will be closing our doors. We are very appreciative for the 10 great years serving the people of Bealeton and surrounding areas. We will miss listening to the stories and deciphered what ‘thingy-majigs and doodads’ you were looking for. We laughed, learned, educated, celebrated and honored local heroes, not by ourselves but together as a community.”
She added, “In this ever-changing retail environment, brick and mortar retailers are becoming a thing of the past and online sales the future. We thank you for allowing us to be part of your community and are grateful for your friendship, loyalty and patronage.”
CK Home & Hardware will remain open to liquidate inventory over the next few weeks. Wyckoff said that since the announcement about their closing went out, “We’ve been busy.” She said she is not sure about the timeline for the closing.
Wyckoff said that she is looking forward to spending more time with some of her favorite people. “I am going to be hanging out with my grandkids more and enjoying their company.”
