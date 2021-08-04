True crime podcast discusses unsolved Midland homicide

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast released an episode Wednesday discussing the 2003 homicide of Bryan Michael Mace, 20, at his home in Midland.
After Mace was shot and killed, the home was set on fire; Mace appears to have interrupted a burglary of the home, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The podcast episode, titled "Deadly Intruders," can be found here.
Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000.00 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.
Other unsolved homicides
Mace's death is one of several cold cases in Fauquier County, some dating back decades.
In May, a man was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with one of those cases: the 2008 death of Du Chil Park, a Zen Buddhist monk known by his ordained name, Mogu.
Won Yung Jung, 62, was arrested last year in connection with the homicide and is currently awaiting resolution of the case in circuit court.
Park was found dead in his Free State residence – the home also served as a Buddhist temple – apparently several days after his death in June 2008.
At a preliminary hearing in March, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent testified Jung admitted to spending the night with Park in June 2008, getting drunk enough to black out, and finding Park’s dead body the next morning.
In August 1982, William Kagdis, of Baltimore, was found beaten and stabbed to death at the Johnson Motel near Opal.
Tammy Thorpe was shot to death in October 1988; her body was found near U.S. 17 near Warrenton.
The most recent unsolved murder is that of father and son Duong Nguyen, 61, and America Nguyen, 22, in Bealeton two years ago. The Nguyens were shot and killed in their home sometime between the evening of Nov. 7 and the morning of Nov. 8, 2018.
Last month marked nine years since Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh, 48, was found dead in her Upperville home on July 9, 2012. She had been shot to death before her residence was set on fire, according to the sheriff's office.
Members of the public with any information about unsolved homicides are asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 540-422-8650.
