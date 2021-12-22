‘Trip’ Bopp remembered through agriculture scholarship

The Trip Bopp Land and Ag Fund was created after the death of 24-year-old Trip Bopp of Remington, who was an avid 4-H'er and livestock showman for many years. The fund was created through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation; it was developed to provide help for others pursuing their interests in agriculture, land use and farming and in turn pay tribute to Bopp, a farmer and enthusiastic lover of the land.
This year, in honor of Bopp, the Trip Bopp 4-H Certificate and $250 was awarded to Mikayla Pompell. Lenah Nguyen, 4-H youth development officer, said that Mikayla is the president of the Puppy Pals 4-H Club and is also a member of their Feathered Friends Poultry Club. Nguyen said, “Mikayla is one of our 4-H'ers that participates in our poultry service-learning projects and has been donating eggs to local food banks on a weekly basis this whole year. She completed three project books and a portfolio for her 4-H work this past year – which is a ton of work. Mikayla, like Trip, is a very hard worker and sets high standards for herself.”
The portfolio is a Herculean effort in 4-H participation, explained Jane Bowling Wilson
of the NPCF. “The portfolio is a complete record of achievements for a child and a reflection of their personal growth through a multitude of experiences,” she said.
Mikayla shared that she would like to attend 4-H Congress this year and the scholarship will help provide for that opportunity.
