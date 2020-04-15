The Warrenton Town Council held its regularly scheduled April meeting virtually, via Zoom video conference, on April 14 at 7 p.m., after press time.
On the agenda was a presentation of the town’s budget, which has been scaled back because of uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered storefronts and forced business owners to reduce the number of employees on their payrolls.
Although Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer had prepared a budget for the council members to consider over budget work sessions in April and May, a new version of the budget was prepared in the last few weeks to reflect “a new normal.”
Schaeffer said in a letter to council members earlier this month, “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in revenues shrinking as costs expand. As a town we don't have the impressive stimulus tools that the federal government does; our budget must be balanced with our funds while keeping the water on and the trash picked up. We must not forget the strengths of Warrenton simply because they are being tested. The town and county are together on the front line battling this unprecedented crisis… The true power of Warrenton lies in our flexibility, and this is demonstrated in our swift changes to the proposed budget over the last two weeks.”
Although expressing optimism at the town’s ability to weather the storm, she warned, “Our revenue stream is very elastic (or sensitive) and we will feel the impacts sooner than others.”
The new proposed budget has scaled back the revenue estimates for the most economically sensitive revenue sources (BPOL, meals and lodging tax and sales tax) for the first quarter of FY2021. It is anticipated that these revenue sources will be heavily impacted by the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.
Also affecting the revenue side of the budget, the stormwater management fee that would have been put in place this year to cover unfunded mandates from the state has been deferred; there will be no tax increase.
On the expense side, town employees won’t see merit increases this year as anticipated, and changes to health insurance coverage are in the works.
The addition of a new police officer, who was to be assigned to the Blue Ridge Narcotic and Gang Task Force has also been removed from the proposed budget. Several other new hires have been put off as well.
About 100 part time employees, mostly at the WARF, were let go recently as a result of the pandemic. Schaeffer said, “We are hopeful when we reopen we can quickly rehire based on needs. I do anticipate a phased re-opening.” She added, “We have one full time employee on a reduced work schedule at this time in Parks and Rec as well. We anticipate more reductions as this proceeds, but have not formally made any decisions at this time.”
Several new vehicles were also taken off the list of planned purchases, saving $614,663.
The biggest reduction in the budget is in the FY2021 proposed Capital Improvement Program, which has been reduced by $2.3 million, or 38%. Only four projects remain on the CIP list: $40,511 for the salary and benefits for a project coordinator (an upgrade of an inspector position in the Community Development Department); the long-anticipated Broadview Avenue project, for which the town’s portion of the expense is $488,000; Main Street improvements for $62,500, and $451,409 for the completion of phase 1 of the Timber Fence Trail (a VDOT TAP grant will pay 80% of the cost. Fauquier County and the Town of Warrenton will split the remainder.)
Despite the cuts, budget spending still comes in $348,511 short of revenue. Schaeffer said that the town has for years maintained a fund balance well above recommended reserves, so will use this fund balance to cover the deficit.
There will be a public hearing on May 12 for residents to weigh in on the revised budget (See box, which explains how residents can participate). Adoption is scheduled for June 9.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
