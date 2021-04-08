You have permission to edit this article.
Triangle, Va. man killed in 2-car crash Sunday

A Sunday crash on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County killed one man and badly injured two other people. The two-vehicle crash happened at the 34 mile-marker during the early morning hours of April 4, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey.

He said that a 2004 Honda Accord entered I-66 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at 2:40 a.m.

The driver of the Honda, Victorino Mondragon, 29, of Triangle, Virginia, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, said Coffey. Mondragon was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old Annapolis, Maryland man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax. Both occupants of the Volkswagen were wearing seatbelts.  

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash; VSP troopers continue to investigate, said Coffey.

