Trial of Melody Glascock, accused in Kelly Gray’s death, begins Monday

The jury trial of Melody Glascock, accused of killing Kelly Gray in her Bealeton apartment a year ago, began Monday with the selection of jurors and opening arguments. The prosecution is expected to call its first witnesses Tuesday morning in a trial that is scheduled to last seven days.
Glascock, a 56-year-old Linden resident, is accused of first-degree murder and two counts of soliciting a third party to commit murder. Prosecutors allege that, in the late afternoon of June 18, 2020, she met two accomplices in Marshall, bought a knife in Warrenton and drove to Bealeton, where the group arrived about 7 p.m. Glascock then entered Gray’s apartment and stabbed her to death, prosecutors have claimed.
Kelly Gray, Gray’s husband and a woman who had previously been romantically involved with Glascock were in a three-way romantic relationship at the time, according to testimony from Kelly Gray’s husband at an October 2020 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors allege Glascock killed Gray out of jealousy at her ex-partner’s involvement with Kelly Gray and her husband.
Glascock, who remains in custody without bond, appeared alongside her defense team Monday in civilian clothes, including a shirt with multi-colored stripes, and shortly cropped hair. Besides answering routine pre-trial questions from 20th Circuit Court Judge James Plowman – including entering pleas of “not guilty” on all counts – she did not address the court and is not expected to testify at the trial. Altogether, 40 people are on the list of witnesses who may be called to take the stand.
Prosecutor: ‘Mel hated Kelly’
According to prosecutors, Glascock attempted to convince an acquaintance – not one of the two alleged accomplices -- to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband on her behalf, but did so herself when the third party refused. Killing Kelly Gray and her husband, prosecutors alleged Monday, was a means to “win back” Glascock’s ex-partner who was romantically involved with both Kelly Gray and Gray’s husband.
“Mel (Glascock) hated Kelly (Gray) and thought that [Gray] was the reason [Glascock’s ex-partner] was distancing herself from [Glascock],” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra told the jury in her opening statement Monday afternoon. Because the person she had asked to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband refused to do so, Glascock abandoned the idea of killing Gray’s husband. She decided she was only able to kill the physically smaller Kelly Gray, prosecutors have alleged previously.
But the prosecution also appeared to be prepared for a defense strategy that would seek to imply it was Kelly Gray’s husband, not Glascock, who killed Kelly Gray. (Kelly Gray’s husband is not charged with a crime.) DNA belonging to Kelly Gray’s husband was found under Kelly Gray’s fingernails, Cassandra acknowledged Monday.
But, Cassandra argued, Kelly Gray’s husband had been upfront with investigators about that possibility, telling detectives Kelly Gray had popped a pimple on his back when he got home from work on the day of her death. Over the course of an interrogation that lasted from roughly 8:30 p.m. the night of Gray’s death to 5 a.m. the next morning, Kelly Gray’s husband did not change his story, Cassandra said.
Kelly Gray’s husband testified at an October 2020 court hearing he had been about two blocks away from the apartment running errands when the homicide occurred. Cassandra said Monday she understood if jurors initially suspected the husband. “He leaves for a few minutes and that just so happens that’s when his wife gets murdered,” she said sardonically. “It’s always the husband, right?”
But, she argued, “the evidence against [Glascock] comes in so many different forms” and would show beyond a reasonable doubt that Glascock killed Gray.
Maria Embrey and her son, James “Jay” Embrey, III, both of Stephens City, are each accused of acting as accomplices to homicide after the fact but are not on trial this week. Both, however, are expected to testify on behalf of the prosecution, Cassandra said.
At the October 2020 court hearing, Maria Embrey testified she and her son had met Glascock in Marshall and then drove to Warrenton – where Glascock allegedly bought an 8-inch knife in the presence of both Embreys – and then to Bealeton. Maria Embrey did not testify she saw Glascock stab Kelly Gray, but said Glascock had told her “I killed that b----" when Maria Embrey, Jay Embrey and Glascock returned to Glascock’s home in Linden.
On Monday, Cassandra also said the prosecution would present evidence that Jay Embrey drove to Pennsylvania in the hours after Gray’s death -- allegedly to dispose of evidence in the Susquehanna River.
If a brief opening statement, Glascock’s attorney Mark Williams told jurors: “You’re going to hear a lot of lies” from prosecution witnesses. Glascock, he said, wasn’t “upset, angry or nervous” after the alleged murder and investigators “ignored scientific evidence that points the direction in another way.” Prosecutors charged Glascock in the homicide, Williams said, because it was “easy” to do so.
Additionally, there were “problems” in the three-way romantic relationship of which Kelly Gray was a part, he added, without going into detail.
Public investigative documents and previous court testimony have alleged prosecutors have security video footage placing Glascock at the apartment complex where Kelly Gray lived at the time of her death. No witness has testified to witnessing the homicide, however, and there is no indication what, if any, physical evidence like DNA or fingerprints may tie Glascock to the scene itself.
“There’s a point to having scientific evidence,” Williams argued, emphasizing the burden of proof was on the prosecution.
Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook and Cassandra will argue for the prosecution in the trial, with Williams and John Clark representing Glascock. The trial is scheduled to conclude Wednesday, June 23.
9 men, 4 women selected as jurors
Out of a pool of roughly four-dozen prospective jurors, nine men and four women were selected Monday morning by agreement of the prosecution and defense teams. All 13 will sit for the entire trial and one will be randomly selected as an “alternate” juror just before the jury is set to deliberate. This, Judge Plowman explained, will ensure the required 12 jurors will be available to deliver a verdict next week even if one juror withdraws because of an emergency.
Plowman, Hook and Williams each questioned prospective jurors Monday morning, prodding for conflicts of interest, biases or other factors that might prevent them from acting impartially.
One prospective juror who was eventually excused, for instance, said he personally knew a member of both the prosecution and defense teams. Another said English was his second language and he did not feel he could consider the facts fairly based on his limited understanding of English. Another prospective juror was excused after they told the court they may faint at the sight of blood.
In the end, the list of 13 names was announced by the court clerk after the attorneys deliberated without any apparent controversy.
Plowman repeatedly emphasized to jurors that they may only consider evidence presented during the trial and may not consult any outside resources – even a dictionary. Although the jury will not be sequestered, he told them not to speak with anyone about the case and to avoid media coverage about the trial. “Your evidence and your facts occur right here in this courtroom,” he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.