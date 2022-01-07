Trial date set in child sex abuse case

A jury trial has been set to address three charges against Kevin Mettinger, the former Fauquier High School drama teacher accused of sexually abusing an adolescent child last summer. The trial is scheduled to take place March 28 to 30, 2023, in Fauquier County Circuit Court. With courts experiencing severe case backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most jury trials being scheduled now are being set for more than a year out.
Mettinger, 51, of Warrenton also faces an additional three charges, involving alleged abuse against the adolescent and a second juvenile; that case has not yet been set for trial. At a Jan. 6 hearing, he was appointed a public defender for those charges and a status hearing was set for Jan. 24.
Mettinger, who has worked as a private tutor since abruptly leaving Fauquier High School in 2012, came under investigation last June after the adolescent reported to the Warrenton Police Department that Mettinger had sexually abused them at Mettinger’s house. According to court documents, the alleged victim had agreed to “assist Mettinger with household chores.”
On June 29, 2021, Mettinger was arrested and charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He was released shortly after on a $300,000 secured bond.
At a Nov. 22 grand jury hearing, Mettinger was directly indicted on three additional sexual abuse charges, including two counts related to alleged incidents in 2004 and 2005 with another juvenile. His attorney, Mark Williams, argued then that he was not a danger to the community, and Mettinger was released on his existing bail. Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Charles Peters, who was present in the courtroom, did not make an argument for revoking Mettinger’s bond.
On Nov. 24, however — two days after the hearing — prosecutors filed a motion arguing that Mettinger should be taken into custody while he awaits trial. The motion, signed by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra, claimed that prosecutors weren’t given sufficient notice that a bond hearing would take place.
But later the same day, another prosecution motion conceded that Peters had made no objection to the decision not to jail Mettinger despite the three new charges against him; Judge Craig Johnston ruled at the Nov. 22 hearing that Mettinger should be released on a personal recognizance bond on the new indictments.
“It appearing that the assistant attorney for the commonwealth present in court with the defendant on Nov. 22, 2021 agreed to the personal recognizance bond set by the court on that date, the undersigned does hereby withdraw the previous capias request,” the second motion, signed by Cassandra, reads.
The Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney office did not respond to a request for comment from the Fauquier Times.
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
