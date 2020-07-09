We live in an era of sports specialization where it is now inconceivable for a high school male athlete to master football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.
For Liberty High’s Tre’Von White that superhuman feat of versatility was within his grasp this spring. A football-basketball phenom who never played high school baseball, the senior was set to start in center field, until the pandemic wiped out spring sports in early March.
“He shocked us when he went for baseball. We wanted him to try lacrosse,” said his mother Shauna of another sport that would also have been a unique tribute to White’s athleticism.
What’s not a shock is that White is the Fauquier Times 2020 Liberty High Boys Athlete of the Year. He cemented his legacy as a school legend with a Liberty record 13 career interceptions in football and excelled as a dunking machine in basketball. Baseball gave him a 1.000 batting average as a three-sport athlete.
As a senior, White, 18, had 11 interceptions and 45 tackles and was a first team all-state, all-region and all-district. He also caught 45 passes for 712 yards and 10 TDs. He scored two TDs on interception returns, one on a blocked field goal and fumble return, one on a punt return, one rushing, and threw a TD pass.
White’s big plays seemed to flow like No. 1 hit songs from Madonna or Beyonce. “He had certain moments in every game, where if he had not done that, I don’t know if we would have pulled it out,” said football coach Travis Buzzo. “He became a highlight reel.”
Beneath his slender 6-foot-3½, 150-something-pound frame lies a relaxed happy kid with a knack for mass-producing signature, game-changing football plays. “He’s a very smart football player, at times he messes with opponents,” said Buzzo. “He’s one of the smartest I’ve ever had.”
Former LHS coach Sean Finnerty agreed.“Tre was one of the best competitors I have had the pleasure to coach. There was never a play he thought he couldn’t make,” Finnerty said.
Earlier in the year, the Eagles struggled against King George, but White helped them through with two TD catches in the 27-17 win. In a 40-29 win against Kettle Run, White blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, made five receptions for 98 yards and hauled in a two-point conversion catch.
In a 20-13 win at Sherando, White scored on a reverse from 27 yards out to make it 18-13 with 6:52 left as the Eagles improved to 6-0.
In a 20-14 win at Millbrook, White caught a 63-yard TD bomb from Dylan Bailey to help the Eagles take sole possession of first place in the district at 8-0.
Perhaps his biggest play was a 60-yard interception return for the go-ahead TD in a 21-14 win over Loudoun County in the Class 4 Region B quarterfinals.
Liberty’s 11-1 season ended in a 53-22 loss to Tuscarora in Bealeton, with White doing his part with two TD receptions.
White played on the freshman, JV and varsity teams in 2016 as a freshman, making his varsity debut in the second-to-last game against Brentsville, then played against Fauquier. He recalls being small at 5-7 and not being involved in many plays.
As a sophomore in 2017 he enjoyed his first season as a starter as he played with his brother Ja’Von, a senior. Tre was the full-time starting safety and made honorable mention all-Northwestern District. He credited Ja’Von for helping him succeed. “He made a playbook for me on defense, he told me what coverages. It was the best all-around team,” Tre said.
The Eagles went 8-2 in the regular season, beat Kettle Run 28-14 in the first round, then lost to Sherando 33-21 to close out a 9-3 year.
White’s junior year in 2018 was marred by a broken collarbone in the fifth game at Sherando. White got hurt making a first-half tackle, then got buried in the bottom of a pile. He knew it was broken and was taken home at halftime. “The way I landed, it snapped it. I knew it was broken when I hit the ground,” he said.
White had a difficult recovery. He tried to return in the ninth game, but his collarbone rebroke.
Following the year, he had a bout with vertigo. “I got sick and did not eat for three months. Every time I’d eat, I’d throw up. I was dizzy sitting still,” said White of a period from November to January. “I got pale. I’m good now. It scared me so bad.”
Mom Shauna said the experience set the stage for his monster senior year. “A setback is a setup for a comeback,” she said. “He felt like he had a point to prove, and he proved it. I’m proud of him.”
Taller by some 2 inches as a senior, White hadn’t gained weight, but his vast varsity experience and uncanny big play abilities were on full display. Buzzo said he judged White by a statistic he called Key Performance Indicators.
“It’s not how strong you get or how powerful you are, but also how explosive and fast you are. If you’re not strong, you better be faster and explosive in movement. It’s a weight and balance system. Tre was slender, but Tre was very explosive and had enough speed to get by people and cover ground,” Buzzo said.
As a senior in basketball, White averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 assists 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals. He led the team in assists and steals and was second in rebounds.
He was also a team catalyst with his frequent dunks, which he achieved after a seemingly easy liftoff.
“In the 16 years I have been there, he is the best game dunker I have ever had, and it isn’t even close,” said coach Pat Frazer. He said White averaged more than one dunk per game in both seasons. White counted his dunks at 35 as a junior, including breaking a rim at Handley.
White scored most of his points off his defense and rebounding. “Tre was one of the most athletic players on the court at any time. He did a little bit of everything. Offensively, he proved he could shoot, as well as take it to the hole, and he had great vision on the court. Tre also crashed the boards well,” Frazer said.
“On defense, his best attribute was his anticipation. He has such great instincts. He knows what is going to happen before it does. We saw the same things on the football field. Based on our plus-minus chart, Tre was the team’s most effective player for the second year in a row.”
He was also popular, with an aura about him. He always seemed to leave the postgame locker room accompanied by teammates. “He’s friends with everybody on the team. He’s a jokester in life. He’s always enjoying himself,” said Buzzo. “I don’t think he’s ever had a boring time in his life. He finds a way to make everything fun.”
Said his mother: “A lot of kids listen to him. A couple people have said if he is not on the field, you can tell the difference (in how the team looks and plays). People tell him how great he is and he’s like, ‘Thank you.’ He’s shy about it.”
Frazer agreed he was a coach’s dream.
“Tre was a team player. He did whatever we asked him to. At the end of the season in the locker room, he looked at everybody and just said how much he was going to miss everything and everybody. Well, we really are going to miss him, too,” Frazer said.
White’s spring choice of baseball, a difficult sport requiring year-round training, was an eye-opener, but he was approaching it with his characteristic understated confidence and poise. Brother Ja’Von was a track star, taking second in the state in the 400 meters and third in the 500, but Tre returned to the diamond.
“I used to play when I was little. I stopped. Senior year I was like, ‘I might as well play again,’’’ he said.
Although he made the team, the season was scrapped before the first game. Coach Tom Determan was trying strategies to get White on base. “I was bunting. He made me bunt to get on base. I started to get better. I knew where to put the ball at. I wish we could have finished the season,” White said.
White originally planned to play football at Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College, but has changed his mind. “I de-committed. School was not for me,” he said. “It’s not sad, it has to come to an end someday,” he said about football.
He is considering pursuing a trade in heavy machinery and taking classes at Lord Fairfax Community College.
(1) comment
It's heartwarming to see a positive article for a change about a young man who was focused and successful. Keep the faith, Tre'Von. With your drive, you will excel in whatever you do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.