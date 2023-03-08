Work began this week at the Blackwell Road site where the Warrenton Town Council approved the new Amazon Web Services data center even though the company has yet to receive any land-clearing or building permits. And that has a group of Warrenton residents who opposed the facility up in arms.
Warrenton officials told the residents that permits are not necessary for the work Amazon has done so far, which includes cutting down scores of trees and creating a gravel road next to Country Chevrolet that enters the property from Lee Highway.
But the residents are not so sure, citing special conditions that were attached to Amazon’s application to build its data center, as well as state environmental law.
For instance, one of the conditions the town council approved Feb. 14 as part of Amazon’s special-use permit application states, “There shall be no access from either U.S. 17 or U.S. 29 (Lee Highway).”
“They're accessing 29, yet their application said they wouldn't have access to 29 at all; everything would have to come in through Blackwell (Road),” said Warrenton resident Chuck Cross, who took photos at the site.
Dave Gibson, another local resident who worked for years as an environmental consultant, contends that tree-cutting can result in soil erosion and thus requires a soil and erosion permit. Under Virginia law, any man-made changes “including the clearing, grading, excavating, transporting and filling of land” require permitting and inspection, Gibson said in an email.
Gibson said he filed a complaint about the tree-cutting with the Warrenton Police Department.
Another condition attached to Amazon’s special use permit application is titled, “Tree Save.” It states: “The applicant shall provide a tree preservation plan at time of site plan that seems to minimize land disturbance and maximize onsite vegetation.”
In an email to several residents, acting Town Manager Tommy Cureton confirmed that “a tree preservation plan is required as part of the site plan.”
Since neither had been received nor approved by the town, residents asked how tree preservation could be achieved if trees had already been cut down. Cureton suggested in his email that some of the removal was of dead and diseased trees and wrote that remediation could be achieved with new tree plantings.
The issue of tree removal first surfaced when Amazon filed addendums to its permit application on Sept. 9, 2022. Included in the package was a tree survey that identified trees on the property’s 42 acres to be preserved and those to be removed. About 400 trees were marked for removal – some because they were in zones to be cleared and some because they were sick or decayed. Meanwhile, a landscape plan showed some new plantings, including 62 deciduous trees and 43 evergreens.
But that survey did not consider about eight acres on the site that, at the time, were set aside for an electric substation – the presumption being that Dominion Energy would clear and landscape that portion.
Later, Dominion said it would not need to build the substation, and the heavily wooded area reverted to Amazon. Amazon promised to amend the tree study. The lack of a completed tree survey was cited by the Town of Warrenton Planning Commission as one of the application’s deficiencies when it voted 3-1-1 last December to recommend the application be denied.
At the time, Amazon’s application to build a 59-foot-tall, 220,000-square-foot data center at the northern entrance to the town was bitterly opposed by numerous county residents and several nonprofit organizations. A noisy crowd of about 400 residents packed Fauquier High School auditorium Feb. 14, the night the town council voted 4-3 to approve the project. Nearly 130 residents spoke at the meeting; all but two were opposed.
Many of those residents are alert to what is happening at the site. When they noticed the tree-cutting at the end of last week, they reached out to town officials. According to an email from Cureton, on Monday, March 6, a delegation that included Zoning Administrator Heather Jenkins, Planning Manager Denise Harris, a stormwater inspector and a building inspector visited the site.
“As the town does not have a site development plan, land disturbance permit or building permit, we had to be permitted on the property by the site manager,” Cureton wrote.
In his email, Cureton said they saw workers cutting down trees with chainsaws, but no large equipment and no bare soil or evidence of soil disturbance. Work is expected to continue until March 31. The road to Lee Highway was “pre-existing with no evidence of tracking mud on the road,” he added, a point disputed by residents’ visits and photos.
Cureton did not cite any evidence of violations of the law.
Neither Harris nor Jenkins responded to requests for comment by press time. Amazon also did not respond to a request for comment.
Cross, who has spent years in financial regulations enforcement, said he was skeptical that the activity on the site was permissible. He cited Amazon’s promise not to access Lee Highway, and the idea of proposing a tree preservation plan after hundreds of trees were cut down.
“If they are violating the town code and the town is not enforcing it, we’re off to a bad start,” he said.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
