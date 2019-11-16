TRAXyl, a client at the Mason Enterprise Center-Fauquier, recently received the top award of $150,000 at the 2019 MassChallenge Texas Awards Ceremony held in Austin. MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. MassChallenge provides startups the access they need to achieve their goals. Seventy-four early-stage startups from around the world were invited to receive expert mentorship, specialized curriculum and a six-month complimentary community membership in WeWork.
TRAXyl is making optical data connectivity affordable and accessible to everyone. While laying cable today requires cutting into the ground, its patented process allows fiber to be placed directly onto paved surfaces and sealed in protected coatings. TRAXyl was cited at the awards ceremony as “dramatically reducing the cost of broadband communications by ‘painting’ optical fiber onto the road surface.” By painting optical fiber on pavement, the process avoids trenching.
