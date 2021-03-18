Transitions program helps students with intellectual disabilities chart a path to independence

This July, Jax Leigh will celebrate five years of employment at Great Harvest Bread Company on Main Street in Warrenton. Leigh is a graduate of the Transitions program, operated by Fauquier County Public Schools for students aged 16 to 22 who have documented intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Jax’s experience is what we hope for all of our students,” said Transitions teacher Joanna Kuta. During a typical school year, Transitions students learn life skills and engage in unpaid work experience throughout the community. The opportunity gives them hands-on experience in a variety of work environments. Whenever possible, Kuta said she tries to match students’ interests with work opportunities.
Students meet at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Old Town Warrenton. It is fitting that the Odd Fellows lease their building to the Transitions program, since the Odd Fellows’ mission is “to improve and elevate the character of mankind by promoting the principles of friendship, love, truth, faith, hope, charity and universal justice.”
“The location in downtown Warrenton is fundamental to supporting the goal of integration into the community. The hands-on exposure to life skills -- including cooking, cleaning, on the job training, fitness and social skills -- have been immensely valuable and uniquely irreplaceable,” said Marilyn McCombe, whose daughter Jenna is a second-year Transitions student.
McCombe is the executive director of The Arc for North Central Virginia. The organization’s mission is to support people with developmental disabilities and their families. The Arc serves a five-county region and helps to connect families with state and local resources.
Jenna McCombe completed her first year at Transitions during the 2019/2020 school year. “From the first day it was clear what a positive impact the program was having on her growth and independence. An important aspect of transitioning to adulthood is interaction with new people and places and learning new skills,” said her mother. Because of COVID, Transitions was moved online. Jenna McCombe learned to navigate the computer and access virtual platforms. “While all the instruction at Transitions was valuable, the life skills Jenna learned will help her with future independence,” said McCombe.
According to Leigh, “If you want to get an apartment later in life, this class will help because we simulated it. We did chores, helped cook lunch; we even learned how to sew and iron. Even men need to know how to do those things. Go out there and try new things. If you don’t like one new thing, you can always try another new thing.”
For additional hands-on experience, Transitions students also volunteer at local nonprofits like the Fauquier Food Bank and have helped pack Weekend Power Packs with Fauquier FISH.
“We want students to become valuable contributors to the community and local businesses help us achieve that goal,” said Kuta.
Pablo Teodoro, owner of Great Harvest, believes that small business owners have a responsibility to offer all members of the community an opportunity to engage in their businesses. He grants interviews to individuals with special needs whenever he’s asked. “You never know when you will find the right candidate. And for those who aren’t right for your business, they are learning how to deal with rejection, which is also a valuable life lesson,” he said.
Since starting at Great Harvest, Leigh has grown into a valuable employee. “It was important that we all treat Jax as a team member. He is fully engaged in the bakery. He began at the prep-counter for sandwiches and advanced to a member of the kneading team. We are working to give him more time interacting with customers,” said Teodoro.
“Over the years, I have seen him become more confident,” he said.
Leigh said, “I like working there because we are a good team. Everyone works hard and works as a team. Because I was in extracurricular activities (like marching band) over the years, I learned that teamwork helps everyone go a long way, especially people with disabilities. I stay there because of all the friends I have, and Pablo is an awesome boss for everyone. And I’m proud of the work we did for the food banks, especially in the last year,” said Leigh.
Teodoro admitted that he was hesitant to hire someone with special needs. “It took me about five years of running the bakery before I hired Jax. I don’t have a child with special needs, and there were a lot of unknowns for me. I just didn’t know what to expect,” said Teodoro.
Prior to hiring Leigh, Teodoro was a member of the VA CareerWorks board, one of several federally funded employment programs for individuals with disabilities. Sara Drebes, senior case manager with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which works in partnership with VA CareerWorks, said, “We had a relationship with Pablo, so I approached him about interviewing Jax. Pablo hired Jax for the 300-hour internship program.” (WIOA covered both salary and insurance expenses for Leigh during the 300-hour internship.)
“During the internship, as his case manager, I checked in with Pablo each pay period. At the end of the internship, Pablo submitted a brief evaluation and hired Jax, who was put on the GHB payroll. His employment with Pablo and his attendance at Transitions closed his case.”
In 2019, then 21-year-old Jax Leigh visited Airlie Conference Center during a Transitions class trip. He made such a good impression that he was offered a job. Leigh, who was already employed at Great Harvest, accepted the new part time job washing dishes at Airlie for its banquet facility, as well as Harry’s at Airlie restaurant.
“I got the job at Airlie because of the Transitions program allowing me to go in and sample the work at Airlie. They watched me and evaluated my skills and hired me because of that experience. I really liked working there before COVID shut everything down. I knew lots of friends from school and karate who worked there, so it was comfortable. The work was hard but safe. A friendly place for people with disabilities. There were lots of us there,” said Jax Leigh.
Before graduating from Transitions, students prepare plans to move forward; parents have access to local resources to help with their individual needs. The eight students from the original Transitions class from 2017 are currently employed at the FBI Academy at Quantico and locally at Safeway and IHOP.
Jax Leigh’s mother Cindy Leigh is grateful for the program. “I talk to a lot of parents who have children with special needs. Those outside of our region are envious of our Transitions and WIOA programs and the opportunities they afford young adults with disabilities,” she said.
She praised the community for embracing the program. “When word got out, people really latched onto it.” Cindy Leigh also serves as a substitute teacher for Transitions and a coach.
While the pandemic has delayed Jax Leigh’s goals, it hasn’t derailed them. He will be attending the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center that helps Virginians with disabilities enter and remain in the workforce. There Jax will take a six-month materials management and forklift operation program and looks forward to joining the workforce and contributing to his community. “Every industry needs employees with these skills so I should be able to find a job after training,” he said.
