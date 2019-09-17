A driver who was stopped for “multiple traffic infractions” in Warrenton a little after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, fled on foot, leaving a 7-year-old child behind in the car, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He was detained after a short chase. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of suspected cocaine, said Hartman. A search of the vehicle yielded additional cocaine and oxycodone pills, he added.
Brandon Essex, 28, of Remington, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, possession of a schedule I/II substance, driving under the influence and felony child endangerment. He was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center at the time of his arrest, said Hartman.
Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force deployed K-9 Hank in the investigation, said Hartman.
