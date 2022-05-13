A traffic stop in New Baltimore led Fauquier sheriff’s deputies to arrest a woman suspected of stealing more than $2,000-worth of copper pipe fittings from the Warrenton Home Depot. Before deputies could apprehend her, however, the woman fled in a car and then on foot through a field and finally into Mayhugh’s convenience store where she was arrested May 12, according to criminal complaints filed with her arrest.
Alyssa Dunlap, 25, of Centreville, was being held in custody with no bond as of Friday afternoon. She was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors related to both the police pursuit and the alleged theft of goods from Home Depot.
The pursuit began at noon on Friday, May 12 after Deputy Christopher Sharon pulled over a vehicle displaying invalid tags on U.S. 15/29 in New Baltimore, according to the criminal complaint. Dunlap attempted to flee northbound on U.S. 15/29 in the vehicle. “At times speeds exceeded 100 mph,” according to the complaint. At one point, Dunlap drove the vehicle across the median and traveled northbound in the southbound lane, the complaint added.
Dunlap eventually turned onto Old Alexandria Pike and parked the vehicle behind a residence on Emily Ann Court, the complaint said. Another deputy witnessed Dunlap “exit the driver’s seat and run into the woods.” Dispatchers quickly began to receive calls from members of the public “a woman running through a nearby field toward 29.” An employee at Mayhugh’s, which is located a few hundred yards away from the residence, soon flagged down Sharon and told the deputy that “the woman ran into the women’s room and may have gone out the window.”
Sharon encountered Dunlap inside the store and arrested her. Deputies “discovered that the toilet tank was smashed and the sink was ripped off the wall,” according to the criminal complaint. When Sharon asked Dunlap what had happened, Dunlap allegedly told him that “I tried to crawl out the window.”
When deputies searched Dunlap’s abandoned vehicle, they found a box of copper pipe fittings in a box labeled with the Warrenton Home Depot’s store identification number, according to the complaint. A review of Home Depot’s security footage “revealed a male subject who physically took the items from the store and placed them in the car that was involved in the pursuit,” a separate criminal complaint alleged.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. William Kemper said Friday afternoon that he did not have more information currently about the second larceny suspect or the timing of the alleged theft from Home Depot. “This case is still an ongoing investigation at this time,” he added.
