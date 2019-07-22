Hartman said on July 19, about 7:25 p.m., Deputy Brian Colbert stopped a vehicle on the 600 block of Blackwell Road in Warrenton after observing a defective brake light. Colbert saw Smith attempting to conceal something in his sock and tried to detain him. Hartman reported that a struggle ensued; Smith broke free and ran.
After Colbert chased down the suspect, a search found Smith to be in possession of numerous baggies of suspected heroin and associated paraphernalia.
Hartman said deputies obtained warrants while Smith was being treated for minor injuries sustained during the pursuit. Smith was then transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond at the time of his arrest.
