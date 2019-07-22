photo_ft_news_sterling randolph smith_072419.jpg

Sterling Randolph Smith Jr.
A deputy conducting a traffic stop on Friday night ended up in a foot pursuit with the driver. Sterling Randolph Smith Jr., 39, of Warrenton, was arrested after the chase; he was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hartman said on July 19, about 7:25 p.m., Deputy Brian Colbert stopped a vehicle on the 600 block of Blackwell Road in Warrenton after observing a defective brake light. Colbert saw Smith attempting to conceal something in his sock and tried to detain him. Hartman reported that a struggle ensued; Smith broke free and ran.   

After Colbert chased down the suspect, a search found Smith to be in possession of numerous baggies of suspected heroin and associated paraphernalia.   

Hartman said deputies obtained warrants while Smith was being treated for minor injuries sustained during the pursuit. Smith was then transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond at the time of his arrest.   

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.